Ujjain: Morning walkers injured in car accident

Ujjain: A rashly driven car hit two morning walkers near ISKCON temple on Friday morning. As per reports the car bearing registration number MP-09-AC-2221 hit Sharad Sharma and his morning walk partner Randheer Kumar Tejankar (drama director from Mumbai) obliquely.

Ex- municipal corporation deputy commissioner SS Rawat and his wife had close shave as the car also hit a boundary wall of a residential house.

Both the morning walkers received serious injuries and were shifted to hospital while boundary wall of the said house developed cracks after the hit.