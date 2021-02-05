Ujjain

Updated on

Ujjain: Morning walkers injured in car accident

By FP News Service

Ex- municipal corporation deputy commissioner SS Rawat and his wife had close shave as the car also hit a boundary wall of a residential house.

A car damaged a scooter after hitting 2 persons early on Ujjain on Friday
FP Photo

Ujjain: A rashly driven car hit two morning walkers near ISKCON temple on Friday morning. As per reports the car bearing registration number MP-09-AC-2221 hit Sharad Sharma and his morning walk partner Randheer Kumar Tejankar (drama director from Mumbai) obliquely.

Both the morning walkers received serious injuries and were shifted to hospital while boundary wall of the said house developed cracks after the hit.

