Ujjain: Mobile phones snatchers held

Ujjain: Acting on a tip-off, Chimangnanj Mandi police arrested five mobile phone snatchers, among which two are minor, on Saturday. According to police, Aman son of Ayyub Khan (18) resident of Ratlam, Rajnish (18) son of Dinesh Bhart resident of Ujjain, and Lokesh Gijre (24) alias Bhoot were arrested along with two minor accomplices on a tip-off provided by informants near Chimanganjmandi gate. The police said that all the miscreants were trying to sell stolen mobile phones in the area. During investigation the accused admitted the crime. The police recovered mobile phones worth Rs 2 Lakh and a necklace.