Ujjain: MLA consoles ‘displaced’ residents

Ujjain: On Saturday MLA Mohan Yadav met ‘displaced’ residents of Moti Nagar area and consoled them after their houses being razed by district administration. Yadav said that the state government disturbed the lives of residents of 103 houses of the area. He asked them to extend every type of help. The residents also narrated the MLA how the police behaved with them during razing their houses.

Yadav demanded houses for displaced families under ‘Pradhan Mantri housing scheme’ for poor. He also announced to give relief amount of Rs 5,000 to every displaced family. Mayor Meena Jonwal and other party members were present.