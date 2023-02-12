Ujjain: Miscreants vandalise vehicles in Mangal Colony

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Praedsh): Miscreants created a ruckus in Mangal Colony located on Agar Road on Friday night. They broke the glasses of vehicles parked outside the houses and beat up the people who came to protest. Meanwhile, when people gathered, the miscreants fled. The miscreants who entered the colony vandalised about half a dozen vehicles. They broke the front glass of Sanjay Gehlot’s car number MP 13 CB 1584. Stones were pelted on other vehicles as well. When the relatives of Gehlot came out, the miscreants pelted stones at them too. Gehlot reached Chimanganj Mandi police station and registered a case against the miscreants Kanha, Gopal aka Gattu Chowdhary and two others. Police said, these miscreants are habitual and keep committing incidents in the area and sell drugs too.

