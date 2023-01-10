Ujjain: Miscreants ransack vehicle glasses near Nanakheda bus stand

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants broke glasses of vehicles in Nanakheda area here on Sunday night. The place where the incident occurred, has a liquor store near it. Anti-social elements took advantage of the closure of other shops in the complex on Sunday.

Firoz Khan (32) son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Lohe Ka Pul area, operates an auto garage in the name of Babu Maruti at Nanakheda Bus Stand Complex. On Sunday afternoon at 2 pm, he closed the garage and went home. When he reached the shop on Monday morning, the glasses of cars parked in front of the garage were broken. The glasses of car number MP 09-CE 3350 in front of his garage were broken, while the car MP09 CK 3472 parked in front of his neighbour Mubarik’s garage was also damaged.

The body of the car was also damaged and the seats inside were also broken. Firoz Khan and Mubarik reached the Nanakheda police station and lodged a report of the incident. Firoz Khan said that some youths are visible in the CCTV footage. They are seen coming and going near the garage.

Both the garages are near liquor shops and drunkards keep on creating mischief here. Even before this, vehicles have been vandalised. There has been a loss of Rs 10 to 15 thousand due to sabotage in both the cars. The police have registered an FIR.