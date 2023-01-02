Ujjain: Miscreants pelt stones on house, owner

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants pelted stones at the house of a person living in Panwasa area. When the house owner tried to stop them, the accused pelted stones on him as well. A case has been registered against the two miscreants on the complaint of the house owner.

Girish Shrivastava, who lives in the street of Sumit Kirana, works in a plastic factory. He and his family members were in the house on Sunday, during which the house was pelted with stones. Girish, his mother Janaki Bai and sister Dipika came out and saw Kana and Gotu throwing stones at the house. When Girish tried to stop Kana and Gotu, they started abusing and continued to throw stones. In the stone pelting, three doors of the house, a motorcycle and window panes were broken. While leaving, the accused threatened Girish that if he dared to go to the police, he would kill himself.

The accused also pelted stones at the house of Girish’s neighbour Saurabh Bairagi. Saurabh has also filed a report against the accused. In this regard, Girish Shrivastava said that the accused are scoundrels and keep doing mischief. It is being said that Kana and Gotu are notorious miscreants of the area and their job is to commit hooliganism.

