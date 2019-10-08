Ujjain: Miscreants make away with temple donation box

Ujjain: Few miscreants targeted the Hanuman temple situated near Hiramill Chawl under Dewasgate police station limits, on Sunday night.

On being informed by priest Devendra, the police registered an FIR against unknown miscreants. According to the police, the miscreants broke the lock of the temple and made away with donation box containing approximate cash Rs 10,000.

The residents of the area informed that anti social elements often assemble near the temple and the same might have been root of theft. The police started investigation.