Ujjain: Miscreants involved in betting arrested

Ujjain: Crime branch team arrested miscreants from village Jharda involved in betting on the tip off received from informants on Wednesday.

According to police the team of officials led by ASP Pramod Sonkar arrested Shekhar son of Shantilal Daga from his residence located at Ghat Mohalla Jharda.

The police seized details of betting, cash Rs 13,750, 3 calculators, 5 mobile phones from the scene and also arrested two accomplices Kailash (55) Kumawat, Hastimal (55), Kailash Suryavanshi (41) from the scene. While according to police two more accused Rakesh Daga and Shantilal Daga are on the run.