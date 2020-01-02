Ujjain: Miscreants create ruckus, open fire

Ujjain: In an incident of dispute between two groups, miscreants opened fire and used sharp edged weapons in Gandhi Nagar area under Neelganga police station limits on Wednesday night. The vandals also damaged the police vehicle and parked vehicles in the area. SP Sachin also reached the spot to take stock of the incident.

According to reports Nitesh alias Cow, a resident of Gandhi Nagar was celebrating his birthday with Sohan Patel,Karan alias Kalu and some other friends at the alley near his residence when Abhishek Basod alias Bittu, resident of Sanjay Nagar reached there with his friends and due to some old rivalry started a ruckus. The dispute rose to such extent that both the groups used sharp edged weapons and opened fire in the area.

On being informed by residents of the area, police reached the spot. According to police Nitesh, Abhishek Basod, Sohan Patel and their friends are habitual criminals and many cases have already been registered against them. Abhishek Basod alias Bittu got injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital, while rest of the miscreants succeeded in fleeing.

The police registered an FIR against Sohan, Nitesh and Karan under Section 353,307,336,294,427 and 34 of IPC for misbehaving with cops, damaging police vehicle and opening fire with intention to kill cops; while another FIR was also registered against Sohan, Nitesh and Karan on the basis of the complaint lodged by Abhishek Baosd under Section 327, 307 and 34 of IPC. The miscreants also damaged public vehicles parked in the area. The police started investigation in the matter.