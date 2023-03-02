Ujjain: Miscreants beat Govt Law College teacher black & blue

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of Government Law College was surrounded and beaten mercilessly by some masked miscreants outside the college, here on Tuesday evening for his attempts to prevent cheating. Police are looking for the accused by registering a case in this matter.

Assistant professor Ishwar Narayan (20) son of Vishnukant Sharma resident of Mahakal Avenue, Nagjhiri had just come out of the Government Law College with the staff on Tuesday at around 6.35 pm when the youths who came with masks on their faces beat him fiercely. All the accused absconded after the incident. Ishwar Sharma said that the examinations of LLB, BA LLB and LLM are going on in different shifts in the college.

Sharma’s duty was to prevent students from cheating. He said that during the LLB examination in the afternoon shift of 3 to 6 pm, some youths from outside were trying to make students cheat by taking mobiles in the college. The college staff sent them out. After this, when Sharma went out with the staff, some youths were standing in a herd. The youths had put masks on their faces. They assaulted Sharma while abusing the staff members. Police have registered a case under sections 341, 323 and 294 of the IPC against unknown miscreants.

According to Sharma, in a sudden attack by miscreants, he fell to the ground and then both the youths crushed his face by kicking his neck, causing serious injuries to his eyes and face. When the accompanying staff tried to stop the miscreants, they were also thrashed.

