Ujjain: Miscreants attack, rob valuables worth Rs 5.5 lakh from family

Ujjain: Over a dozen miscreants looted family members returning from Indore to Ujjain in their cars after attending a party in Indore, late night on Sunday. The incident took place between Rama Phosphate Ltd. and restaurant ‘Charpai’ located on Indore Road under Sanwer police station limits.

According to the details, Sanket Harbhajanka resident of Arihant Nagar, Akhilesh Laddha resident of Arvind Nagar, Navya Jindal resident of Dussehra Maidan, Vishal Chawla, resident of Alakhdham colony, Sourabh Maru, Koustubh, Rishi resident of Vikram Nagar and driver Prakash were returning from Indore after attending a party with their families.

Meanwhile Sanket’s car (MP 09 CP 0628) got punctured. He informed and requested other friends to come over, who were following him by their own cars.

While driver Prakash was replacing stepney, over 18 miscreants suddenly came out from the farm lands adjacent to the roads, having local pistols, wooden logs and hammers in their hands and launched attack on the family members. The miscreants manhandled, injured the victims and snatched cash and other valuable goods from all the members.

The miscreants snatched away diamond rings worth over 2 lakhs, cash Rs 2.5 lakh from Navya Jindal, watches worth over 1 lakh, mobile phones and other valuables from the family members.

The miscreants fled from the spot after the loot. On the statement of victims, Sanwer police registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants and started investigation. The police suspected on Kanjar gang in the loot.