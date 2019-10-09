Ujjain: Miscreants attack man over petty issue

Ujjain: Five miscreants attacked a man with sharp-edged weapons in village Chintaman Jawasiya on Monday night. Vijay, son of Sevaram Aanjana, who is a farmer by profession was attacked by Satyanarayn Patel, Deepak Patel, Mannu Patel, Vikas Singh Aanjana and Ajay with swords and knives at his residence.

Vijay’s kin rushed him to district hospital from where, in view of his critical condition, the doctors referred him to Indore. According to Vijay’s friend Mukesh Rao, Satyanarayan Patel resident of Takwasa had threatened Vijay few days ago for dire consequences following some mutual feud.

On the complaint of Mukesh, the police registered an FIR against all the accused under Section 307 of IPC.