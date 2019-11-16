Ujjain: Miscreants arrested with sharp edged weapons

Ujjain: Nanakheda police arrested few miscreants from Nanakheda bus stand on Saturday.

According to Nanakheda police, acting on a special tip-off, Kamlesh (19) resident of Mullapura, Shahil Sheikh alias Sagar (19), resident of Khachrod, Shoyeb Khan (19) resident of Shajapur and Sunil Vishwakarma (20) resident of village Binjana were arrested. The police recovered 15 big flick knives from their possession, registered an FIR under Section 25 of Arms Act and started investigation.