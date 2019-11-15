Ujjain: Miscreant arrested for pick pocketing

Ujjain: A miscreant was arrested picking pocket of a devotee in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple by the security official Ruby Yadav on Friday. According to Shri Mahakaleswar temple management committee (MTMC) the security official spotted Ankit Chouhan (20) from CCTV footages trying to pick pocket of a devotee at Nandi Mandapam. Yadav immediately informed the guard who caught him and took him to the security official.