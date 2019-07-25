Ujjain: Minor girl files rape complaint

Ujjain: A minor girl lodged a complaint against a youth with Mahila police station for raping her by him. According to Mahila police station incharge the 17 year old victim girl alleged that Deepak Pramar raped her in state of unconsciousness.

The victim girl alleged that the accused gave her some intoxicating substance dissolved in tea and in a state of unconsciousness she was raped by him. An FIR has been registered against Deepak Parmar under Section 376 (2) N, and 506 of IPC and Section 3 /4 of POCSO Act.