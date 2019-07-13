Ujjain: Minor girl files rape complaint

Ujjain: A minor girl was raped by two miscreants for almost 1 year. The matter came to fore when the girl went to the hospital with her parents following acute stomach ache and the doctors told she is pregnant. The parents and the victim lodged complaint with Mahila police.

According to Mahila police Kalu alias Raees resident of Jansapura was raping the girl since past 1 year with his friend Raheem’s help. The police registered an FIR against both the accused Kalu alias Raees and Raheem under Section 376 (2) N, of IPC and Section 3 /4 of POCSO Act.