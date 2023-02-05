Ujjain: Minister in-charge reviews preparations of Vikas Yatra

A review meeting on Vikas Yatra in progress in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly-wise Vikas Yatras will be taken out from Sunday. In connection with the Yatra, finance, commercial taxes, planning and statistics minister and district in-charge Jagdish Deora held a preparatory meeting of public representatives and officers at administrative complex building, here on Saturday.

Deora said that the Vikas Yatra beginning from Sant Ravidas Jayanti will give deprived people their rights. He said that the CM has kept a pious aim behind taking out the Vikas Yatra. During the Yatra, those beneficiaries who were left out from schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas, Ayushman and Sambal will be identified and benefitted.

The in-charge minister said that he has received important suggestions from the public representatives, which will be followed in this Yatra. He instructed to connect village-to-village bhajan congregations in the Vikas Yatra, to communicate with the youth and to distribute caste certificates and other necessary certificates. After the meeting, the minister in charge also saw the Vikas Rath.

In the meeting, nodal officer Kavita Upadhyaya said that the Vikas Yatra will be taken out from February 5 to 28 in all the seven assembly constituencies of the district. The Yatra will pass through 609-gram panchayats and a total of 1106 villages in the district. Bhoomi Pujan of a total of 626 works will be done besides inauguration of 906 works. Vikas Yatra will be taken out from February 5 to 13 in Mahidpur assembly constituency, from February 6 to 28 in Tarana, from February 7 to 23 in Nagda-Khachrod, from February 7 to 23 in Barnagar, from February 5 to 27 in Ghatiya and in Ujjain South Assembly Constituency it will be taken out from February 21 to February 27. Vikas Yatra will also be organised in all the urban bodies of the district from February 5 to February 28.

In the meeting, MP Anil Firojia suggested that the making of caste certificates of the Mogia community has been stopped in various tehsils, but they should begin soon. He said that in the Vikas Yatra, people should be connected to this by organising competitions.

MLA Paras Jain said that the electricity connection of the multi-storey built in Ujjain city’s Kanipura area under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana has been disconnected. The beneficiaries should be given electricity connection immediately. He said that the areas of Ujjain city where Simhastha Fair is not celebrated should be excluded from the Simhastha area.

MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan said that the applications coming during the Vikas Yatra should be aggregated. The problem which can be solved at the block level should be solved immediately. The rest should be resolved at the district level within the time limit.

SARPANCH SANGH TO BOYCOTT YATRA

Annoyed by the non-fulfilment of demands despite repeatedly informing the CM, the Sarpanch Sangh will protest and boycott the government’s Vikas Yatra in the entire state from February 5. A brainstorming session was organised for all the district presidents and block presidents on January 31 at Gandhi Bhawan, Bhopal in which the demands were repeatedly discussed by the government. There was a discussion that the demands were continuously being unheard. It was decided that if the CM does not meet the delegation of district presidents by February 5 and resolves demands, a complete stop-work movement will be launched.

