Ujjain: Middlemen duping devotees in name of Bhasmarti gets bail from court

Ujjain: Middlemen charging money in the name of Bhasmarti from devotees got bail from the court on Tuesday. According to reports Indore located hotel manager Chandrakant Sen took Rs 13,000 thousand from a NRI devotee on the pretext of providing entry during ‘bhasmarti’ at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple some days ago.

Sen thereafter sent the devotees to Manoj Joshi and Himanshu Vyas for attending ‘bhasmarti’ and when the devotees came to know that there was no charges for ‘bhasmarti’ they lodged the complaint against the hotel manager Sen, Manoj Joshi and Himanshu Vays at Mahakal police station.

On basis of the victims, the police registered an FIR against Sen, Manoj Joshi, and Himanshu Vyas and launched manhunt for their arrest.

On Monday evening, Chandrakant Sen and Manoj Joshi surrendered at Mahakal police station from where they were sent to the jail, while according to police Himanshu Joshi is still on the run. On behalf of the accused the case was pleaded by senior advocate Virendra Sharma.