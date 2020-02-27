Ujjain: Metal mace spells community love amid CAAcophony

Ujjain: Movements are going on in protest and support of CAA and NRC across the country. Due to this, Delhi is struggling and burning these days. But in Ujjain, one can say that all is well and all because of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Many scenes have come in front of people in last one month which have witnessed the solidarity of Hindu-Muslims in the city. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, fruits and water were arranged by Muslims at Begambagh area, where protestors of CAA and NRC are staging dharna for last one month. Hindus had also extended gratitude.

Another scene in the city is attracting people now. A big gada (metal mace) (Lord Hanuman’s weapon) made-up of steel has been kept out of a shop situated at Upkeshwar Mahadev Square. This shop is run by a Muslim shopkeeper Usman Pakiza. He said, “I make various stuff from steel like couch, chair, stairs boundary etc. I also make stuffs like bell, trishool, gada etc, which is specifically used in Hindu temples. A Hindu client had given me order for making large gada. So I made it. This gada has been made in around 5 days.”

He mentioned that violence is not a solution of any problem. In Ujjain, there is good bonding between Hindu and Muslims. They have no any major problem with each other. Many Hindu brothers are coming to my shop for last many years for making stuff. Brotherhood is more important between Hindu and Muslims.

This ‘gada’ will be set at Bajrang Bali Dwar situated at Mohan Nagar and the height of this gada is 30 feet. About Rs 2 lakh have been spent to make it, Usman Pakiza added.