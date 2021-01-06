Ujjain: Mess in PDS comes to fore as Fair Value Shop owner booked for selling salt to bakery

Ujjain: The administration suspended fair price shop and registered a police complaint against the shop owner. District procurement officer ML Maroo informed that during a raid on December 22, 2020 on Raja Bakery factory located at Juna Somwariya area the administration unearthed a huge quantity of salt which was meant to be supplied for public distribution system. The government supplies it at concessional rate for the beneficiaries of public distribution system. During interrogation the unit owner Mohammed Javed resident of Gonsa Darwaza area alleged that the salt was purchased from a fair price shop being run by Triveni Sahakari Upbhokta Bhandar located at Kamari Marg.

During probe and verification of the stock the officials found that the fair price shop sold the salt to be supplied to the customer at concessional rate through PDS was sold to the bakery owner. The stock of wheat, rice, gram, sugar and kerosene was also found less as per the stock books.

The administration has suspended the shop. On the complaints of investigating officials Jiwajiganj police station registered an FIR against Mohammed Javed and PDS shop owner Satyanarayan Yadav for violation of PDS (control) order-2015 and Essential Commodity Act.