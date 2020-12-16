Ujjain: Merchant dies in Indore, comes alive on pyre… dies again

Indore/Ujjain: For once, the old saying, “Jitni chabi bhari Ram ne, utni chalein khilona” came true when in a bizarre incident, the heart of a grain merchant Narayan Agrawal, resident of Indira Nagar started beating, while his family members were making preparations for his last rites.

He was hospitalised in Indore for a liver surgery and on Tuesday doctors declared him dead. As soon as the news spread among the grain merchants they postponed the auction and downed their shutters.

The bereaved family members brought the body to Ujjain. Suddenly a relative noticed some movement in his body and also noticed that he was breathing again.

His kin and friends were surprised with the miracle. Hoping for the best, he was again rushed to the hospital again, this time in Ujjain. To add to their happiness, the doctor confirmed that he was alive and shifted him to the ICU. But as the saying goes, “…utni chalein khilona” Agrawal was alive for little over 5 hours and finally breathed his last.

The irked family members and other relatives alleged that had the doctor/s in Indore not been careless, Agrawal would have been alive today. The funeral took place on Wednesday in which hundreds of grain merchants took part.