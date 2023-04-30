Ujjain: MBA Saloni Bhandari’s initiation as Jain Sadhavi begins

Mangal Mahotsav of city’s Saloni Bhandari getting Jain Sadhavi started in Ujjain on Saturday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shwetambar Jain community’s 24-year-old Saloni Bhandari, who has completed MBA, would soon become Jain Sadhvi. Her Diksha Mahotsav will be held in Ujjain May 3, while Mangal Mahotsav of this Sanyam Yatra began on Saturday.

The initiation festival is going to be held under the guidance of Acharya Dev Matichandrasagar Suri and Japonishtha Ganivarya Adarshratnasagar. Yaksharaj Manibhadraveer Havan rituals were performed in Bada Upashraya on Saturday. In this grand festival being held in the presence of restrained Sadhvishri Muktidarshana and Sadhvishri Bhaktidarshana.

In the afternoon Haldi Mehendi, Saloni Ka Ooltah Chashma was organised in which a large number of people participated. In the evening, Bandoli companions Saath Nibhana Saloni Ka was organised. On May 2, Varshidan Yatra of Saloni will start from Hirsuriswar Bada Upashraya, Kharakuan at 8.15 am, while on May 3, the initiation ceremony will start at 8.15 am in Mahakal Parisar, Heera Mill Road.