Ujjain: Mayor wants expenditure of all UMC depts to be cut by 10%

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Thursday reviewed the accounts department of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and directed the staff to cut unnecessary expenses.

In the meeting, additional commissioner Aditya Nagar informed about the working system of the department and informed about the income-expenditure and said that the main task of the accounts department is to keep account of income-expenditure and prepare the budget.

The mayor directed that in order to reduce the expenditure, at least a 10 per cent reduction in the unnecessary expenditure of all the departments should be done, this should be started from the accounts branch first so that the expenditure can be reduced. He also discussed how to increase the income of the UMC, outsource the roofing of community buildings run by the UMC, and rent it out for weddings and other religious programmes in the Kartik Mela premises so that the corporation can earn revenue.

COLONY CELL

Likewise, reviewing the colony cell, Mayor Tatwal said that the site inspection of the colony should be done before giving the completion certificate of the works of the colony. He directed that while granting permission for the completion of the colony development, special care should be taken that the permission should be given only after the completion of the development work. The site inspection of the colonies whose work completion certificate has been given and the colonies which are yet to be given will be done by the mayor so that no problem arises after giving permission. Members of the Mayor-in-Council should be made members of the body giving completion certificates of colonies so that they also give their consent after inspecting the colonies. The maintenance of the colony should be done by the coloniser only during the guarantee period of the colony. Superintending engineer JK Kathil was present in the meeting.

