 Ujjain: Mayor, MLA meet CM, demand Sewerkhedi dam
Besides, keeping in mind Simhastha Fair-2028 in particular the construction of Sewerkhedi dam was a must.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 06:28 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and MLA Paras Jain met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Bhopal on Saturday. Referring to looming potable water crisis in the city, they urged him to sanction a dam at Sewerkhedi village on Kshipra. They said that the present water bodies do not have capacity to cater to needs of the denizens. Besides, keeping in mind Simhastha Fair-2028 in particular the construction of Sewerkhedi dam was a must. They also extended invitation to the CM for bhoomi-pujan of various construction works at the expenditure of Rs 30 crore under Ujjain Municipal Corporation. According to them, the CM gave his consent on both the issues.

article-image

