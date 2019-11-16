Ujjain: Mayor lays stress on speedy recovery of taxes

Ujjain: Mayor Mena Jonwal addressing a meeting of Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials said that to get 7 star rating, the civic body must speed up its recovery of taxes like user charges, property tax and water charges. She insisted to launch a driver to speedy recovery. Revenue in charge Radheshyam Verma, deputy commissioner Sunil Shah, Tejkaran Gunavadiya, assistant property tax officer Ramesh Raghuvanshi and other concerned officials were present.
