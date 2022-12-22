e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Mayor assures to clear 10% of dues of builders

Mayor said that whatever payments of the pending bills will be made and for this a proposal has also been prepared by the UMC

Thursday, December 22, 2022
Members of Builders Association hand over a memorandum to the mayor, in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Builders Association met the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Wednesday and demanded the pending payment be made soon. Tatwal assured them that soon they will be paid 10 per cent of the amount. Mayor said that whatever payments of the pending bills will be made and for this a proposal has also been prepared by the UMC.

Mayor said that work is also being done to change the direction of the functioning of the UMC, earlier proposals were prepared and approved by the officers, but now the proposals for city development works will be prepared by public representatives with the cooperation of the public, so that there will be positivity among the citizens regarding the development works.

