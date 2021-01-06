Ujjain: Mayor aspirants asked to get support of 2,500 Congress workers

Ujjain: The applications for the post of Congress’ Mayoral candidate for upcoming Ujjain Municipal Corporation elections will start from January 7. The interested contenders are required to submit the application to party office by January 25.

City Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Soni said, applications former will be provide from January 7 to January 20, which will be mandatory to be submitted to the Congress office by January 25.

The applicants will have to name 5 persons mainly from each booth of the ward. They will also require a letter of support of 50 senior Congress families from each of 54 wards. They will also have to file an affidavit that if they do not get a ticket, they will not contest as independents.