Ujjain: Manmahesh look of lord Mahakal worshipped

Ujjain: Manmahesh look of lord Mahakal was worshipped by devotees on the 6th day of Shiv Navaratri on Tuesday. As a routine, the abhishek of Mahakaleshwar was performed by priests and ‘rudra-paath’ was also recited with rituals.

According to priest Ghanshayam Tiwari, Mahakaleshwar on Wednesday will appear in Uma-Mahesh look and on Thursday his ‘Shiv-Tandav’ look will fascinate the devotees.

The festival of Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Friday. Lord Mahakal will be offered special worship from Holkar State and Scindia State. At noon the special worship on behalf of the government will be performed also.