Ujjain: Man who was axed nearly a month ago dies in hospital

Picture for representation

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Sanghavali, Mahidpur Road who was attacked with an axe about a month ago died of his injuries at the District Hospital.

Kaluram (40) son of Babulal Kharol, a resident of Sanghavali, was a labourer by profession. He had gone to Bharukhedi to collect the arrears of wages. He had to take Rs three thousand from Bharat, a resident of Bharukhedi. Kaluram was attacked with an axe on the evening of October 20 and was brought to Ujjain hospital for treatment in critical condition. He died here at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital on Thursday, said Kaluram’s brother Sewaram. Madhav Nagar police handed over the body to the relatives after the post-mortem. The charges of assault framed against the accused have been changed to that of murder.