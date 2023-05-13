Ujjain: Man strangles wife, hides body inside bed’s storage box; held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man who allegedly after killing his 40-year-old wife had hid the body inside the storage box of the bed in village Palkhanda under Narwar police station area on Friday. TI Sanjay Mandloi said that the body of Deepa Parmar, a resident of Palakhanda, was recovered from the bed’s storage trunk. Police have arrested her husband Vijay Parmar in connection with the murder which allegedly took place over an illicit relationship. The murder probably took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Vijay allegedly had an extra-marital affair with a woman from the same village and this would often lead to fights between the couple. The relatives of the woman had called the police station at 2 am informing about the body of Deepa lying inside the bed's storage trunk. Rope marks were found around the neck of the deceased. The mattress placed on top of the bed was found burnt. The body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem. Vijay, a father of two, runs a grocery store in Palkhanda.

When Deepa was not found at home on Thursday, Vijay’s parents and children started looking for her. Vijay too pretended to be looking for his missing wife the entire day. Around 11 pm, Vijay reached home in an inebriated state and told his mother that Deepa’s body was lying in the trunk of his bed. The shocked family members went running inside and when they opened the trunk, to their disbelief they found Deepa lying there dead.

The family informed the sarpanch and Narwar police. Police found the mattress placed on top of the bed half-burnt. The cops suspect that by burning the bed and the mattress, an attempt was made by man to burn the body as well. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.