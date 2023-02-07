Ujjain: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for abduction, rape

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special court convicted one Pappu (28) son of Dhannalal Gamad, resident of New St Paul School, opposite Chimanganj Mandi and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 4,000 was also slapped on him under Section 363, 366, 376(3), 376(2)(n), of IPC and 5(l)/ 6 of the POCSO Act.

Deputy-director (prosecution) Saket Vyas told that the complainant appeared in the Chimanganj Mandi police station and filed a report that he sets up a vegetable cart near Nakshatra hotel. He and his wife were selling vegetables on July 2, 2020 morning. Like every day, his daughter delivered food at 11 am and went back home. When he went home around 2 pm, his daughter was missing. His other daughter said that the victim had not returned home after delivering food. A search for her in the nearby colony proved futile. He suspected that the accused has lured his daughter.

The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecution and punished the accused. One more accused Dinesh son of Luna Bhil, resident of Badnavar is absconding. The case was represented by Suraj Bachheria, special public prosecutor, on behalf of the prosecution.

