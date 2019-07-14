Ujjain: Man kills sister-in-law, injures younger brother over money issue

Ujjain: A man launched deadly attack on his younger brother and his wife, in inebriated state, after verbal spat on property dispute in Vishnupuri area under Madhav Nagar police station limits on late Friday night. In the incident, both the brothers got injured while younger brother’s wife died on the spot.

According to Madhav Nagar police Kailash Wadia, elder brother of Dayaram Wadia reached the residence of Dayaram in inebriated state and started dispute on property, as younger brother had built his own residence under a government scheme and her mother’s fixed deposit amount without informing the accused.

The verbal spat turned violent later and the accused started smashing Dayaram with a wooden log, injuring him seriously. Meanwhile Guddibai, wife of his younger brother, came to the rescue of her husband but she received serious head injury and died on the spot.

Following the incident, neighbours gathered at the crime scene and informed the police. During the fracas, Kailash also received injuries. Both the brothers were rushed to the hospital.

In his statement, Kailash blamed Dayaram for using grants received through Prime Minister Awas Yojana for constructing his own house. According to the police, Dayaram was shifted to Indore as his condition was critical.

The police further informed that 14 FIRs were already registered on accused Kailash. The police have registered an FIR against accused Kailash for murdering Guddibai and attempting to murder Dayaram, and started investigation.