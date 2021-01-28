Ujjain: Man gets RI for irregularities in distribution of crop insurance

Ujjain: The main accused in irregularities in crop insurance proceeds was awarded with 5 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a cash penalty of Rs 50,000 on Thursday in Mehidpur. Judge Mukesh Nath awarded the sentence to accused Ishwarsingh (53) son of Govind Singh Parihar resident of village Kasoun.

An FIR was registered against him under Section 467. Deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas told Free Press that on the basis of complaint of Kalusingh Sondhiya an FIR was registered on November 25, 2014 for serious irregularities in distribution of crop insurance proceeds by the accused.

The inquiry conducted by investigation officer MK Mathur revealed that allegation are true. According to Mathur 36 beneficiaries received less insurance amount than originally sanctioned to them. AGP Ajay Verma pleaded the case was on behalf of the government.