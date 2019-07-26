Ujjain: Man gets 3 year RI in minor’s abduction case

Ujjain: Additional sessions judge Alka Dube awarded 3 year rigorous imprisonment to convict Kalu alias Sanju Sindal (30) on Thursday in abduction and bad touch case.

The incident took place with 4 year old minor girl on June 20, 2018. The FIR was registered by Jiwajiganaj police under Section 363 of IPC and Section 7/8 of POCSO Act against the accused.

Deputy director prosecution Dr Saket Vyas told that victim girl was playing with other girls when she was abducted by the accused to his residence and he touched her inappropriately there.

The police put up the charge sheet in the court and after trial the court awarded sentence to the accused with a cash penalty of Rs 500. The case was pleaded by additional district public prosecutor officer Suraj Bachheriya