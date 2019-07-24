Ujjain: Man gets 3-year RI for child abduction

Ujjain: The Additional Sessions Judge Alka Dube awarded 3 year’s rigorous imprisonment to accused Sharafat (25) son of Shafi Khan on Tuesday. The FIR against accused was registered under Section 363 of IPC by Jiwajiganj police for abduction of the child.

According to deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas the accused lifted the 5-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately thereafter the parents lodged a report at the police station, the incident took place on May 5,2018, Vyas added. Advocate Suraj Bachheriya pleaded the case in on behalf of the government, Vyas informed.