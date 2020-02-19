Ujjain: Man gets 10-year RI for committing ‘unnatural acts’ with minor boy

Ujjain: Court of special judge (POCSO Act) Aarti Shukla Pandey convicted one Rajkumar (36), son of Pran Singh, resident of village Paharpur tehsil Kolaras (district Shivpuri) with 7 year rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 363 of IPC, 7 year RI under Section 377 of IPC and RI of 10 years under 5(M)/6 POCSO Act and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on him for committing ‘unnatural acts’ with an 8-year-old boy.

Deputy-director prosecution Saket Vyas said that the complainant appearing on August 9, 2018 at the police station Chimanganj Mandi gave the FIR that his 8-year-old son was playing outside the house.

When his wife went to fetch the child, she did not find him. They both searched for their boy and found him coming with the accused Rajkumar.

The boy said that the accused Rajkumar lured him outside the house, took him to the lemon farm and did unnatural acts with him in a room. When the boy started shouting in pain, the accused left him telling him not to tell anything to anyone. The accused was punished by the court agreeing with the prosecution's arguments.

Issue on punishment

The accused pleaded that this is his first offense and keeping in view his age, he urged the court to take a liberal attitude. The prosecution officer Suraj Bacheria requested to punish the accused with harsh punishment.

Court’s comment

An unnatural sense of act has been made by the accused with an eight-year-old innocent child. With this act, the gentle mind of the child can be disturbed mentally for the rest of his life.

Quoting the words of Noble Prize winner, South African President Nelson Mandela, the court in its order wrote, “Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.”