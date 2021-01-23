Ujjain: Man assaults wife’s paramour, booked

Ujjain: Sound of a weapon fired in air caused panic in the area surrounding a farmhouse in Ujjain on Friday night.

Police have registered a case against Vicky Rathore and his accomplice for kidnapping, violence and threatening to kill Randeep Chawla alias Goldie (30), resident of Barnagar.

Police said that Rathore learnt that his wife Renu is having an affair with a man. She even eloped with him on January 15.

But Rathore and his companions caught them and held them hostage at a farmhouse. They also opened fire in the air, thus violating civil law. There they made a vulgar video of Randeep and later abandoned him near Mahamrityunjay gate, after thrashing him brutally.

After beating Randeep black and blue they left him and took away Renu and her daughter in a car. The Nanakheda police have booked Vicky Rathore and his associates under sections 341, 147, 148, 149, 367 and 307 of IPC.