Ujjain: Makar Sankranti celebrated with zeal and fervor in city of Mahakal

Ujjain: Snan parv Makar Sankranti was celebrated passionately on Thursday in the city. The joy of city was at peak in the evening when people began to burst fire cracker. In the morning fewer kites were seen in the sky but as the day grew the sky was filled with beautiful kites. Girls, boys, women, children even elderly people were seen on terrace of houses enjoying the kite festival.

The devotees took holy dips in river Kshipra. The people began to come at ghats of the river performed traditional worship, offered ardhya to deity Sun and distributed laddoos to priests. The administration also installed fountains for devotees to take their bath.

Kite festival organised

Nehru Yuva Kendra and District Youth coordinator Abhilash Mahaske and national youth volunteer Anjali Jatwa organised a kite festival in village Harsondan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Thursday. The youth on this juncture were administered oath to conserve water.

Abhishek of river Kshipra perfomred

Shri Awantika Mahakal Yuva Tirth Purohit committee head Ajay Joshi said that on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti priests performed maha-arti of river Kshipra and also performed abhishek with milk. The priest distributed Til-laddoos to and wished Uttarayan to each other.

Laddus, kites distributed among slum children

On Makar Sankranti, Jain social group ‘Samanvay’ distributed laddus and kites to slum area children. Ashish Nandech informed that on this occasion group members conveyed wishes to city dwellers.

Discourse on Upanishad held

Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj and Brahmin Asmita Sahayog and Sanskar Manch Bhopal organised lecture session on Upnishad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. On this occasion Awantika Peethadheeshwar Swami Rangnathacharya in his lecture threw light on the importance on Upnishad. The progamme was organized at Ramanujkot. On this occasion Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj head Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, Pt Jiyalal Sharma, Pt Narayan Upadhyaya, Rakesh Chaturvedi and other dignitaries were also present. The welcome speech was delivered by Pt Ritesh Kshotriya.