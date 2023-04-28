Ujjain: Mahamandleshwar Sumananand felicitated in Haridwar

Mahamandleshwar Sumananand Giri was felicitated during a programme in Haridwar. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City’s prominent saint and Niranjani Akhara Mahamandleshwar Sumananand Giri was felicitated during a programme organised by Mahamana Seva Sansthan at Haridwar.

Sumananand Giri is a native of Kankhal and had visted Haridwar for the first time after consecration as Mahamandaleshwar at Maun Teerth, Ujjain. Adressing the function, Jagatguru Ashram’s head Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj said that those who were ascetics were saints in the true sense and today only a few saints were worthy of being praised. He also lamented that nowadays people respected some people just by looking at their status.

Speaking as chief guest, Cabinet minister of Uttarakhand government Premchand Agrawal said that importance of pilgrimages increases with the presence of saints. Responding to his felicitation, Sumananand Giri said that he was elated to visit Kankhal, his birth place and work place and he had an emotional relationship with the land.

President of social organisation Dr Padam Prakash Dwivedi and general secretary Dr Ramesh Chandra Sharma expressed gratitude and shed light on the life of Mahamandaleshwar Sumananand Giri. Dr Naresh Mohan was the coordinator of the programme. Co-coordinator Shubham Maindola delivered vote of thanks.