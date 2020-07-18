Ujjain: Mahakal temple, which got visited by Vikas Dubey, will no longer accept visitors from outside MP due to COVID-19

Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, Mahakal temple administration committee has barred devotees coming from outside Madhya Pradesh to visit the temple.

Temple administrator has confirmed it to Free Press that the devotees only from MP will be allowed to visit the temple.

The temple was recently in the news after the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested at the courtyard of the temple. It is also said that he surrendered in order to evade encounter. The gangster was later killed in an encounter by UP police.

Dubey had set up an ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village when the policemen reached the spot. Dubey and his men, armed with AK-47s, fired from rooftops and eight cops were massacred.

Earlier, nearly eleven weeks after the nationwide lockdown the temple was opened on June 8 for devotees.

The 'bhasma aarti darshan' at the temple was suspended on March 16 and five days later, the management committee restricted the entry of devotees into the temple in view of the pandemic.