 Ujjain: Mahakal Ropeway Works To Begin In October
The 1.76-km ropeway will have three stations, 13 towers and 48 cabins. The seating capacity of each cabin will be about 10 persons and the travel time will be about 7 minutes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
article-image
MPRDC MD Avinash Lavania addressing a review meeting in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A decision has been taken to build Mahakal Ropeway from Ujjain Railway Station to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

To speed-up the project, managing director, MP Road Development Corporation, Avinash Lavania, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, CEO, National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Prakash Gaur and senior officials of Ratlam Railway Division were present at the Administrative Complex Building here on Friday.  

In the meeting, the NHLML official said the project work will start in October. The completion of the project is scheduled for October 2026. The ropeway will be built from the railway station to Ganesh Colony via Triveni.

The 1.76-km ropeway will have three stations, 13 towers and 48 cabins. The seating capacity of each cabin will be about 10 persons and the travel time will be about 7 minutes.

Monocable detachable gondola technology, integrated rescue system and vertical rescue system will be used in the ropeway. The capacity of the ropeway will be around 2,000 passengers per direction per hour.  

Lavania directed the construction agency, MS Infra Limited, to ensure quality and complete the work in the stipulated time. Problems arising in the project should be resolved quickly with mutual coordination.

All the departments concerned and agencies associated with the project should work together with a positive mindset for the work of Baba Mahakal.

Railways, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, MPEB, Smart City Utility should do the work of shifting and issuing necessary permissions quickly, he said.   The MPRDC, NHLML and MS Infra Limited have been made the nodal departments in the project.

Required equipment will be provided by Austria’s Doppelmayr Company. The NHLML CEO said special attention should be paid to safety and quality.

During the construction, systematic barricading should be done in coordination with the traffic police. Labourers should take care of safety measures like helmets, he said.

