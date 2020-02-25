Ujjain: Mahakal gives a glimpse in ‘Panch Mukharwind’

Ujjain: Lord Mahakal, who is enshrined in the Mahakaleshwar temple, gave a glimpse of ‘Panch Mukharwind’ on Falgun Shukla Dwitiya (Chandradarshan) on Tuesday.

Lord Mahakal appeared to his devotees in the form of Manmahesh, Shivtandava, Holkar, Chhabina and Umamahesh mask together in Panch Mukherwind. The worship of Lord Mahakal took place at 3 pm instead of 5 pm. After that Lord Mahakal appeared to the devotees in five forms. The worship of Lord Mahakal took place at 5 pm in the evening. After Mahashivaratri, such an occasion comes once a year, when Lord Mahakal gives darshan in five masks simultaneously.

Rs 36 lakh received from donations

During the Shiva Navaratri at Mahakaleshwar temple, devotees also voluntarily donated donations in boxes. From February 13 to February 23, devotees donated in the donation boxes kept from the sanctum-sanctorum, Nandi Hall to the ramp. Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator SS Rawat said that the committee received Rs 36 lakh one thousand 552 from the charity done by visitors.