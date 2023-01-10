Ujjain: Madhav College students meet vice-chancellor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government Madhav College have accused two examiners of the college of deliberately failing them. The students met Vikram University vice-chancellor and submitted a memorandum demanding a re-examination of the answer sheets.

Students of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College reached the university here on Monday and met vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. This memorandum was given to the vice-chancellor. It has been said that the result of the examination given in July 2022 came on December 22. In this, students have failed by one-one numbers in the criminology question paper of MA second semester.

On perusal of answer sheets, it is clear that the evaluator has deliberately deducted marks from the answer sheets. The students have accused the criminology teacher of giving fewer marks. Satish Sharma, who came to submit the memorandum in this regard, said that the children are being deliberately failed. The vice-chancellor has assured to take appropriate action on the memorandum.