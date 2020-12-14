Ujjain: Lord Mahakal’s second sawari taken out

Ujjain: Second sawari (ride) of Lord Mahakaleshwar in Hindu month of ‘Agahan’ was taken out with fervour on Monday. The sawari was taken out at 4 pm after traditional worship by priest. Groups of devotees accompanying the sawari recited hymns in praise of the Lord. Lord Mahakaleshwar’s replica, in the form of Chandramouleshwar, was taken out in palanquin with armed cops and reached Ramghat via traditional route. After worship and abhishek, the palanquin returned to Mahakaleshwar temple. As per Covid directives, devotees took view of the sawari maintaining social distance.