Ujjain: Lockdown- A hard time for daily wagers

Ujjain: The district administration’s decision of lockdown till March 25 has brought worries for daily wagers, putting them in hard time to earn their bread and butter. Though few organisations distributed food packets to needy and unsheltered people of city, many other daily wagers were left with no options.

Shyamlal Pithora of Ekta Nagar said, “I don’t have money to feed my family. If lockdown continues, it will be a big problem for my family.” Yunus Pathan, a resident of Naliya Bakhal said, “We welcome this decision of district administration to fight the Corona virus, but the government should also provide food to the needy.”

There are around 500 people who are still compelled to live in an open area at Dewasgate and Agar Road areas. Money, food and safety measures from preventing Corona are a lot far from their life.

Talking to Free Press, Ajju Kathed said, “I have heard of this disease which is killing many people across the world. I am hardly able to earn for my bread so how can I buy a sanitizer and mask. For last 2 years, I am spending nights here on footpath.”

“Some ‘saheb log’ had come and instructed us about preventions from this disease. We are also maintaining distance while sleeping. Government should make arrangements for us as from last 2 days I didn’t earn even a single rupee,” said Mohan Balai.

In every area, the shops of vegetables and fruits remained open till night. Though, the prices were hiked as compared to normal days.