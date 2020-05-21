Ujjain: Locals shun home delivery of veggies due to higher prices

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in a bid to provide hygienic vegetables to city dwellers amid lockdown started home delivery of vegetables across the city from couple of days.

But as per buyers, UMC’s veggies are receiving lesser response across the city. The local maintain that UMC is offering vegetables at higher rates as compared to other veggie vendors who are allowed to sell hygienic vegetables in packets.

The city dwellers also complained about the outreach of the service. They allege that UMC’s carts are not offering delivery in many wards of the city consequently denizens have to manage vegetables from other sources.

According to civic body officials, as compare to estimated sale of around 40,000 packets of veggies per day around 13,000 packets are being sold across the city. Officials attributed lesser sale to the presence of private veggie vendors. As per additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, the customer may make call for home delivery of vegetables.