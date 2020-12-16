Ujjain: Locals meet MLA under Apaka Vidhayak Apake Dwar, ask him to make city stray cattle free

jjain: BJP has launched a programme- Apaka Vidhayak Apka Dwar- on Wednesday in the city. Dr Mohan Yadav started public interaction in his constituency area. HE started his visit from ward number 49, 50, 52 37, 42 and 44. He visited Dussehra Maidan, Jaisingpura, Vishnupura and some periphery areas of the city and took feedback and suggestions from the residents.

Addressing residents of the area Dr Yadav told that such types of programmes provides an opportunity to an MLA to visit his constituency and to take suggestions of locals. BJP district head Vivek Joshi also addressed the people and underlined the importance of such programmes.

The locals told MLA that stray cattle cause a big nuisance across the city and commuters are irked with the shabby condition of the roads. They also underlined the requirement of over-bridges from Neelganga area to Indoregate area and from Madhav Club Road to Dewasgate. Besides, the locals demanded improvement in cleanliness across the city.

Anil Jain Kaluheda, Om Jain, Prabhulal Jatwa, Sanjay Agrawal, Amit Shrivastava, Paresh Kulkarni and other party workers were present.