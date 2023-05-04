Ujjain: Lions Club Avantika to organise health check-up camp on May 7

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lions Club Ujjain Avantika in memory of Kishanlal ji Garg (Kaku) and Sunil Garg with the help of Garg family will organise a mega health examination camp on May 7. Heart, gastro, cancer, urology, neurology, bone, nose-ear-throat and oral cancer and eye disease check-up along with free counselling will be conducted in the camp. Club PRO LD Sabu, president Rajkumar Jain, secretary Pankaj Panchal and coordinator duo Omprakash Biyani and Tejkumar Jain told that the camp will be organised from 10 am to 2 pm at Dr Vijay Garg's Shree Clinic, 113, Budhwariya, Ujjain.

The doctors of Malwa’s famous Shalby Hospital, Indore will also take part. Patients will be given free check-up and advice. Free ECG will be made on the recommendation of the doctors of the camp. Blood sugar test, chest X-ray and blood pressure test will be done. Special tests will be done for liver, thyroid, cholesterol, three months sugar test, etc. Echocardiograms and TMT will be done at subsidised rates for needy patients. Coordinator Sharad Sharma and Anil Khandelwal told that operations of selected patients in the camp will be done at concessional rates.

Maximum 300 patients will be tested. Registration is necessary for checking in the camp, the fee of which has been kept at Rs 20. On the recommendations of Indian Medical Association doctors, ward corporators, Lion companions and newspaper chiefs, yellow card holder poor patients can also be seen without any charge.