Ujjain: Lion district advisory committee meeting held

A meeting of the advisory committee of Lion District-3233-G-2 in progress. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 2nd District Governor’s advisory committee meeting for Lion District-3233-G-2, Zone 1 of Region 3 was hosted by zone chairperson Mamta Data.

District media in-charge Deepak Rajwani said that the president, secretary, treasurer and first vice-president and district chairpersons of all the four clubs of Zone 1 had 100 per cent attendance in the meeting. The meeting organised at Hotel Surana Palace was conducted by Mamta Data. The chief guest in the meeting was GMT district coordinator Rajesh Sukramani from Bhopal, special guest GST coordinator Sanjay Saxena and guest Manoj Chaturvedi Bhopal (DC-paediatric cancer). All the presidents presented their respective club reports on membership, service activity and LCIF donation dues.

On the discussion regarding membership growth, Rajesh kept his point in front of the Lion office-bearers present in the meeting to which the office-bearers assured to increase their membership. Service activity and things related to it were explained by Sanjay Saxena, due to which the club reached new heights. Cancer awareness was highlighted by Manoj who also shared information about places where one can get treated at a low cost.

Chartered night of Holy City Club underway at a hotel |

CHARTERED NIGHT HELD

The chartered night was organised on the occasion of the official visit of the district governor of Lions Club Ujjain Holy City and the silver jubilee year (25 years) of the club. In this official visit of district governor Ajay Gupta, the district’s first woman Usha Gupta was also present along with Gupta. President Santosh Ghatia inaugurated the programme organised at Hotel Ambika and welcomed all the members including those from other clubs. After that secretary, Ashwini Gupta read out the activities done by the club throughout the year.