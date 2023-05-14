 Ujjain: Like Sanatan Dharma, fasting is like a penance in Muslims as well, says Jaivardhan Singh
Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was performing penance by fighting the BJP government for the interests of general public.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Like fasting and chanting in Sanatan Dharma, 30 days’ fasting ahead of Eid is also like a penance. This was stated by former minister, MLA and Congress’ district in-charge Jaivardhan Singh during Eid Milan organised by Maharajwada, Kartik Chowk, Daulatganj and Sarafa Block Congress Committees under the leadership of corporator Maya Trivedi at a hotel here. Singh further said that as far as austerity was concerned, four ascetics were prominent in the Congress. Sonia Gandhi renounced the post of Prime Minister, Rahul did a 3,500-km-long Bharat Jodo Padyatra, my father and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh undertook six-month Narmada Parikrama Padyatra. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was performing penance by fighting the BJP government for the interests of general public.  The programme was conducted by Mujeeb Supariwala and Ashfan Khan while District Congress president Kamal Patel expressed gratitude to all.

